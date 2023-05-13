KAUFMAN, Texas — Three people were airlifted and another was taken by ambulance from a single-vehicle rollover crash on Farm-to-Market (FM) 1388 on Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred on FM 1388 near Ellis Lane and north of FM 2860 in the Oak Grove area around 1:30 p.m.
According to Kaufman Fire Department Chief Ronnie Davis, four people were injured and required transport to area hospitals — one child and two adults were flown by medical helicopters.
FM 1388 was closed during the duration of the crash to allow the helicopters to land on the roadway.
No word yet on what led to the crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
FM 1388 has since reopened to traffic.