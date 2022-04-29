FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman Country Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered on Interstate 20 with an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators are currently on scene in the 2800 block of eastbound Interstate Highway 20, just east of Big Brushy Creek and Farm-to-Market (FM) 1641, where the body was discovered.
At 6:50 a.m., on Friday, April 29, 2022, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in reference to a male laying in the roadway, possibly hit by a vehicle.
"When deputies arrived they found a unknown male deceased with one apparent gunshot wound," Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker tells inForney.com.
There are minor traffic delays on eastbound Interstate 20 due to the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story.