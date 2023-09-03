FORNEY, Texas — UDPATE — In an update Monday, police say the body of a missing teen has been recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard.
The recovery was conducted on Sunday, according to the Dallas Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the lake.
"On September 3, 2023, at about 12:20 p.m., Dallas police recovered the body of the missing 15-year-old near the south end of Lake Ray Hubbard," read a statement from the department.
Police did not release the name of the teen due to his age.
The investigation remains ongoing.
ORIGINAL — The search for a missing teen continues on Lake Ray Hubbard, according to the Dallas Police Department.
At approximately 10:40 p.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023, officers responded to a call regarding a missing teenager at Lake Ray Hubbard.
The teen was last seen in the water, and the search has been ongoing since the initial call. As it stands, this is an active case and information is limited, police say.
The incident has been documented under case number 158150-2023 by the Dallas Police Department, which is continuing its search efforts. Updates on the situation will be provided as more information becomes available.