TERRELL, Texas — A child was killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 20, according to authorities.
The crash occurred at approximately 10:58 p.m., on Saturday, October 2, 2021, on Interstate 20 near mile marker 513.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that four vehicles were traveling east on Interstate 20, traffic began to slow due to a a previous crash," Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com.
"A Toyota Highlander slowed for traffic and was struck from behind by Black Dodge Ram pick-up truck," according to Bradford. "The Dodge Ram pick-up truck was struck from behind by a White Ford F-250. The initial crash caused the Highlander to be pushed into another vehicle, but that vehicle did not have any significant damage."
Of the three occupants in the Highlander, one was transported to a Canton-area hospital and a rear passenger, identified by authorities as a 13-year-old child, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other individual in any other vehicles suffered any significant injuries, stated Bradford.
The crash investigation remains ongoing.