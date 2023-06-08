FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney is taking proactive measures to combat mosquito-borne diseases and ensure the well-being of its residents. Commencing this Thursday, June 8th, the City will initiate a comprehensive mosquito fogging campaign that will continue on a weekly basis until early October.
The fogging operations will be conducted every Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. throughout designated areas within the city. This proactive approach aims to significantly reduce the mosquito population and create a safer and more comfortable environment for the community.
While the mosquito fogging products used are deemed safe for humans and pets, it is recommended that individuals residing or situated near the spraying trail consider the following precautions:
1. Close doors and windows: During fogging hours, it is advisable to keep windows and doors closed to minimize exposure to the fog.
2. Bring pets inside: It is recommended to bring pets inside during spraying hours to limit exposure.
The City of Forney assures residents that the mosquito fogging campaign is being carried out with utmost consideration for public health and safety. All efforts are being made to mitigate the inconvenience caused by the fogging process while maximizing its effectiveness in reducing the mosquito population.
For further inquiries or specific concerns, residents are encouraged to contact the City of Forney Public Works Department at 972-552-6695