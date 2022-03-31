KAUFMAN, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $12.5 million in grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis.
The City of Kaufman received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Kaufman City Lake Park Development and Acquisition project. The project will include land acquisition for park expansion as well as development and renovations to City Lakes park. New hike/bike trails, disc golf course, an inclusive playground and significant landscaping are planned. This will also include the installation of an all-inclusive playground. The new playground replaces the previous aging playground and is more accessible for all children of varying skill levels and abilities.
The new playground was designed to increase interaction, encourage conversation, and promote language skills for children ages 2 to 12. This fenced playground will be ADA compliant and be inclusive of physical, emotional and mentally challenged kids. It will include elements for sensory play, wheel chair access, and much. All of our kids deserve a place to grow and play together.
The city has been working on sponsorship and fundraising efforts to provide this state-of-the-art playground. The goal is to raise/pledge $1 million for this project. The city has in place an opportunity for individual water customers to contribute to this project with a special designation on their monthly utility bill. Simply write in the additional amount and that money will be segregated for this special project. You can spread your gift over the next 36 monthly utility bills.
The city will also be pursuing corporate, foundational and public sponsorships and grants as well. To date the city has raised $418,500 towards this project from corporate sponsors including Texas Health Resources - Kaufman, Kaufman Lion’s Club, Performance Services, Republic Services, RelyOn Credit Union and Kaufman ISD. A permanent Sponsorship/Donor wall will be constructed to recognize all of our community sponsors and partners.
For more information on contributing to this project, email kaufmancitysec@kaufmantx.org