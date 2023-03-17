TERRELL, Texas — The City of Terrell has scheduled public hearings for proposed annexation proceedings for approximately 7,300 acres in the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ).
The hearings will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center, located at 400 Poetry Road in Terrell, Texas. One of the hearings is scheduled for noon and the other is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Terrell City Council will not take action or vote on the annexation measures during the hearing instead, have planned to consider action during their April 11 and April 18 meetings.
"These annexations represent a proactive effort to match new land uses to available public services. Annexation is the process the City uses to expand the City limits," reads a statement, in part, from the City of Terrell. See full statement below.
“As we move forward with these hearings, I want to remind our community members that annexations are necessary to ensure orderly development of uses that are consistent with the City’s long-range goals for quality and mutually compatible land uses,” stated Mayor Rick Carmona.
In addition to these annexation plans, the City of Terrell is currently undergoing eminent domain proceedings on several downtown-area landowners as part of plans to redevelop and construct a new "Town Center" in the area between Hattie Street on the western boundaries, Dallas Street on the southern boundaries, State Highway 34 on the eastern boundaries, and Nash Street on the northern most boundary.
According to a map of the eminent domain area, a majority of the plats designated for redevelopment are described as "private redevelopment opportunities," not designated for public use.
See below for the full annexation statement from the City of Terrell:
Kaufman County was recently named the fastest growing county in the nation.
“The hearings are not for City Council to vote on annexations. These hearings will allow City Council an opportunity to hear from landowners whose properties are being considered for annexation. City staff will follow up with responses as necessary after the hearings. At this time, plans call for City Council to consider action on these annexations at their April 11, 2023 and April 18, 2023 meetings.
If annexations are approved by Council, all newly annexed property owners will not be on the Jan. 1, 2023 tax rolls with taxes due in early 2024. Properties will not be assessed any City taxes until the Jan. 1, 2024 tax rolls with taxes due in early 2025. In addition, Council has created an option program for landowners to be granted the opportunity to apply for a four-year reimbursement on their new City M & O property taxes on a sliding scale with a 100 percent reimbursement on the first and second years, 60 percent on the third year and a 30 percent reimbursement on the fourth year. In addition, according to state law process, property owners with agricultural exemptions from the Kaufman County Tax Assessor will have the option to sign agricultural non-annexation agreements whereby the City delays annexation of officially designated agricultural land.
“We recognize that annexation can be difficult for property owners who had no way of anticipating paying City taxes when they purchased their land. We are striving to make the process easier by giving them some tax relief to allow them time to budget for this additional expense,” said City Manager Mike Sims.
Sims said the annexations will allow City officials the opportunity to develop road and transportation plans along with development so that traffic and public safety are addressed and designed to accommodate growth.
“Annexation isn’t about the current landowner. Annexation is about the future developer who can build with no concern for the neighbors. Existing citizens and businesses have a clear interest in preventing haphazard growth, promoting consistent land uses, and preparing welcoming entryways,” Sims said. “Growth trends and market forces demand the City take a proactive role to protect long-term property values by regulating the establishment of those businesses and high density uses that could be perceived as nuisances, against public health and safety, or simply generating traffic beyond the capacity of the roadway system. If Kaufman County were not one of the fastest growing counties in United States, we would not be faced with pursuing these annexations. However, the development is coming and the City has to take a proactive approach.”
The City is mailing annexation letters to impacted landowners during the first week in March. Landowners with questions may contact City Attorney Greg Shumpert, greg@shumpertlaw.com , 214-707-055.