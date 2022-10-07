TERRELL, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin construction on Monday, Oct. 10 at US 80/SH 205 and FM 148 in Terrell.
There will be various daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work on replacing a bridge and improving the intersection.
Drivers need to plan ahead and expect delays. Future traffic shifts and lane closures will be announced at a later date.
This project was awarded to Delaware Holding Company, Inc for $16 million. It’s anticipated to be completed by fall 2024.