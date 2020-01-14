KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the north Texas region, including Kaufman County, into the late morning hours of Teusday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Visibility is expected to be one-quarter mile or less in dense fog and poor driving conditions should be expected.
"If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you," states the NWS.
Low temperatures in the 40s and 50s with light winds can be expected the remainder of the day.