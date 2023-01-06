FORNEY, Texas — The driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle major crash was extricated and airlifted to an area hospital on Friday.
At approximately 11:42 a.m., on January 6, 2023, the Forney Police Department, Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to a major crash on the eastbound service road of U.S. Highway 80 at Pinson Road.
According to the Forney Police Department, the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge support under the Pinson Road bridge.
Fire personnel extricated the driver who was then airlifted to an area hospital for continued medical services.
"This is an active and ongoing investigation," stated the Forney Police Department.
Anyone who witnessed or may have information on the crash is asked to contact the department.