Forney Firefighters Honored for Compassion During Medical Emergency

Published: June 24, 2026 By Jennifer Jacobs
Forney Firefighters Honored for Compassion During Medical Emergency

Two members of the Forney Fire Department recently received formal recognition for their actions during a high-stress medical call. Firefighters Cooper Brown and Jacob Ralston were presented with Letters of Commendation this week, honoring their professional conduct and the empathy they displayed wh...

Forney Firefighters Honored for Compassion During Medical Emergency

A Higher Standard of Service

Two members of the Forney Fire Department recently received formal recognition for their actions during a high-stress medical call. Firefighters Cooper Brown and Jacob Ralston were presented with Letters of Commendation this week, honoring their professional conduct and the empathy they displayed while assisting a local family in crisis. The commendations were prompted by a letter sent to the department by a Forney resident. In her message, the mother detailed a frightening medical emergency involving her child. She noted that while the technical aspects of the emergency care were handled with precision, it was the interpersonal approach taken by Brown and Ralston that left a lasting impact on her family.

Connecting Beyond the Call

During the incident, the firefighters took deliberate steps to stabilize the emotional environment of the home. Beyond performing their clinical duties, they spent time engaging directly with the child to offer reassurance, helping to reduce the anxiety of the situation for both the patient and the parents. The resident expressed her gratitude in writing, noting that the presence of the firefighters transformed a chaotic moment into one of relative calm. "Forney Fire Department brought peace. They brought humanity. They brought comfort. They reminded me that first responders do so much more than answer emergency calls," the resident wrote in her letter to the department.

Commitment to the Community

The Forney Fire Department often emphasizes that the role of a first responder extends into the realm of community support. The actions of Brown and Ralston serve as a recent example of this philosophy in practice. By prioritizing the emotional well-being of the family alongside the medical needs of the patient, the two firefighters demonstrated the balance of skill and compassion that the city expects from its public safety personnel. The department has publicly thanked Firefighters Brown and Ralston for their dedication, noting that their performance reflects the high standards upheld by the entire Forney Fire Department.

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