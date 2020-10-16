FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Planning and Zoning Commission and Forney City Council will hold public hearings in November to consider rezoning 12.239 acres in the Fox Hollow neighborhood for a proposed single-family cottage rental development.
In October 2019, the Forney City Council approved a very similar 18.4-acre development near Gateway Boulevard and Reeder Road, the NextMetro Avila development.
The latest request calls for a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. and a public hearing before the Forney City Council on November 17, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held at City Hall located at 101 East Main Street.
The developer is requesting a rezoning of 12.239 acres of land from the Fox Hollow South Planned Development, which has a base zoning for single family, to a new planned development with a base zoning for multi-family residential and a neighborhood services district. The proposed development is located northwest of Monitor Boulevard and northeast of Farm-to-Market (FM) 741.
According to the developer's letter of request for rezoning, the development would replace approximately 50 proposed single-family lots and replace them with 110 cottage units.
As a comparison, the single-family homes, based on a 3.5 rooms per house average, would represent 175 bedrooms whereas the cottage homes would represent 220 bedrooms based on a two per unit average, according to figures presented by the developer. The single-family would represent 125 cars based on a 2.5 car per house average, and the cottages would represent 165 cars, based on an average of 1.5 per unit.
The cottage homes are proposed to have an average 990 square-foot per unit with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units proposed. 32 one-bedroom units are proposed and would be duplexes. 46 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom units are also proposed. The development will also have self-contained amenities not associated with the Fox Hollow development including, among others, a dog park, amenity center with pool, and gated entry.
"We think it would make an excellent addition to Fox Hollow and the City of Forney in this area as it will fill the need for the 'renter by choice,' not the 'renter by need' that is typical for traditional multifamily rental," read's the developer's letter. "The 'renter by choice' term encompasses a combination of seniors who no longer need their large multistory home, single professionals who want a secure lock and leave lifestyle, and single parents who need a secure environment all of whom don't want the responsibility and maintenance of homeownership, yet traditional apartment living isn't for them."
Just south of this proposed development, the Planning and Zoning Commission and Forney City Council recently heard from a separate developer proposing 600 multi-family units, 1,100 single-family units, several restaurants and bars, and a 2-acre crystal lagoon — The Belagio. A number of the multi-family units would be made available for short-term rentals.