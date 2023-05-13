FORNEY, Texas — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Saturday evening in Forney, law enforcement officials confirm to inForney.com.
Around 4:15 p.m., on May 13, 2023, the Forney Fire Department and Forney Police Department responded to the 13800 block of County Road 225, just south of U.S. Highway 80, at a new industrial area.
There, an adult male had sustained life-threatening injuries due to a motorcycle crash.
The man, who police have not released identification for, was transported to Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in Forney where he was pronounced deceased. His body is being transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.
There have been no details released on the crash.
The Forney Police Department is investigating.