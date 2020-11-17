KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Free COVID-19 testing in Kaufman County will be made available Monday through Saturday, weekly.
The testing is made available through a public-private partnership between, among others, WellHealth and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. State-run free testing sites had previously been offered only a couple times a month, not each day.
Currently, the new testing sites are proposed in Terrell, Kaufman, Crandall, and Mabank.
A testing site at the Terrell Municipal Airport is expected to run each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sites at either Kaufman, Crandall, or Mabank are expected to open for testing Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Specific times and locations can be booked and verified through GoGetTested.com.
The testing site in Kaufman is located at the Kaufman Fire Department at the Kaufman Fire Department at 301 South Madison Street, the site in Crandall will be located at the Crandall Fire Department at 106 East Trunk Street, and the location Mabank will be located at the Mabank Fire Department at 111 East Mason Street.
The testing sites will be conducted using a drive-thru and will use FDA-approved oral swab and a lab-based PCR process.
There will be no out-of-pocket costs for the test and, for those without insurance, the test is free, according to GoGetTested.com. Typically, test results are sent within 48 to 96 hours, but an average of 36 hours was reported as of press time.
"This is very good news as we try to maintain 'eyes' on the pandemic as it rapidly worsens nationwide," stated Dr. Benjamin Brashear of Brashear Family Medical in Kaufman. "Testing and adequately isolating positive tests, along with contact tracing and quarantining exposures, is the best way to KEEP our schools open, our businesses running, and our economy going strong. Let's remember who the enemy is; we are fighting the battle against a virus, and it takes a community effort to be successful."
For more information and to make an appointment, visit: https://www.gogettested.com/