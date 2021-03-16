CRANDALL, Texas — Crandall Police Department Lt. Forrest Frierson has been tapped to lead the department after Chief Dean Winters' retirement later this month.
Yesterday, the Crandall City Council unanimously voted to confirm City Manager Jana Shelton's selection of Frierson as the next police chief.
In December, the City of Crandall began a search and selection process which ultimately drew 31 applicants from Texas, California, and Missouri. Frierson will be sworn in on March 31, 2021.
Winters will retire after nearly 14 years of leading the Crandall Police Department.
"Frierson is a veteran of the Kaufman County Sheriff Office, leaving there in 2016 to take the number two position with the Crandall Police Department," read a statement from the City of Crandall. "Frierson has been an integral part of the success of the growing department since his arrival."
"The City of Crandall is excited about the future of the department and the community and is honored to have Forrest Frierson as part of the leadership team as he steps into the role of Chief of Police," stated the city.