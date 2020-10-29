KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for a majority of north Texas, including Kaufman County, as freezing temperatures are forecast overnight — bringing the possibility of a light freeze or slick spots on roadways and sidewalks.
Additionally, several north Texas counties, northwest of Kaufman County, are under a Freeze Warning.
The Freeze Warning is in effect for Montague, Cooke, Wise, Denton, Parker, Hood, and Somervell counties from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday morning.
In Kaufman County, the National Weather Service (NWS) says slick spots could develop on sidewalks or driveways if automatic sprinklers are not turned off in locations that experience sub-freezing conditions.
Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low 20s up to around 41. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s region-wide and evening lows will again be in the 30 and 40s, according to the NWS.
"Friday will be a nice and quiet day-a pleasant start to the weekend!," states the NWS. "Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 60s throughout the region, and evening lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will start off variable and light in the morning/afternoon, then transition to southerly and light into the evening hours."
"Afternoon skies will be mostly clear to clear skies. In the overnight hours, sky cover will increase from west to east to become partly cloudy to mostly clear."
Halloween night temperatures will consistently be in the 50s and 60s for most of the evening, before decreasing into the 40s and 50s in the late night hour, according to the NWS.