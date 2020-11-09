TYLER, Texas — An iconic East Texas company's inventory and ability to ship smoked turkeys this holiday season was destroyed in a "catastrophic fire" on Friday night.
Greenberg Smoke Turkey has been in business since 1939, delivering over 200,000 turkeys worldwide during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season each year.
On Friday, November 6, 2020, the Tyler Fire Department responded to their McMurray Drive address after a reported explosion and fire.
"Both our inventory and our ability to ship this season have been destroyed," read a statement from Greenberg Smoked Turkey.
"We are thankful this occurred after hours and no one was injured!" continued the statement. "Unfortunately we will not have any turkeys to be shipped or picked up this Thanksgiving or Christmas Season."
The company says they are working around the clock to refund all orders that were scheudled to be delivered after November 6, 2020.
"[We] deeply sorry for any inconvenience this may cause," stated the company. "Please know we have already begun the process of rebuilding and will be back stronger than ever in 2021."
"We are grateful to have the best customers in the world, and are proud to have been a part of your holiday tradition for so many years. Please invite us back to your table next year!"
On social media, Greenberg fans from all over the world left messages of support and encouragement.
"No need to refund me," Facebook user David Lee stated. "You've brought my family together over the Thanksgiving table for years. For that, I'm truly grateful."
"Sam, I am devastated," stated D Karen Wilkerson. "Your family has been a part of ours since 1960, and I wish you the best in rebuilding."
"My heart just breaks for you!" stated Linda Davis Pye. "Greenberg’s has been our choice for 40 years and we will be ready when you are. Prayers."