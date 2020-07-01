FORNEY, Texas — In a 5-2 vote during a special-called emergency meeting on Wednesday, the Forney City Council voted to proceed with the Independence Day Celebration as planned.
The Independence Day Celebration at Forney Community Park is set to feature live music performances and alcohol sales at the Spellman Amphitheater, a fireworks display, and local and regional food vendors and trucks, according to the City of Forney.
The decision comes on the heels of two neighboring Kaufman County cities, Terrell and Kaufman, drawing back their annual 4th of July events — continuing with their aerial fireworks displays but canceling in-person attendance and activities. Rockwall, Colleyville, and Granbury were among the cities noted during the meeting which proceeded as planned with their events, including in-person attendance and activities.
Area residents responded to the city's decision on social media — some arguing the city isn't doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while others argued the council's decision was a display of individual liberty.
"If you feel comfortable coming out, we would love to have you!" stated the City of Forney on Facebook.
The council ultimately voted 5-2 to proceed with the event as planned.