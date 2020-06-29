KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Commissioners' Court unanimously passed an order requiring all commercial business entities in the county to adopt a Health and Safety Policy and require all employees and visitors to wear a mask where and if social-distancing guideline are not feasible.
The order will be effective 11:59 p.m. tonight, June 29, 2020, and continuing until modified, terminated, or rescinded by order of the Kaufman County Commissioners' Court.
The order states, in part, "all commercial business and entities open to the general public in Kaufman County providing goods or services directly to the general public must develop a health and safety policy (“Health and Safety Policy”). The Health and Safety Policy must require at a minimum that all employees and visitors (10 years of age or older) to the commercial entity’s business premises or other facilities wear face coverings in an area or while performing an activity which will necessarily involve close contact or proximity to co-workers or the general public where six feet of separation is not feasible."
City of Kaufman Mayor Jordan issued a similar order on Monday.
The commissioners court also passed an order requiring all county employees and visitors to county-owned buildings to wear a face covering unless six-foot social-distancing guidelines can be assured.
During Monday's meeting, Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards said a HIPPA waiver will also be offered to county employees so that, in the event of an employee testing positive for COVID-19, the county can notify those who have been in close contact with that individual in an effort to contact trace and prevent additional contamination.
A complete copy of the order will be made available on Kaufman County's website.