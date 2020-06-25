KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman County Courthouse will be closed tomorrow, Friday, June 26, 2020, after several more county employees returned positive COVID-19 tests results, several county officials confirmed Thursday evening.
Earlier this week, Kaufman County officials were notified of two confirmed positive COVID-19 tests results among county employees and, earlier today, announced three others had returned the same results — bringing the total to five active COVID-19 cases among Kaufman County employees.
"Those who were known to have direct contact (emphasis in original) with the five county employees were encouraged on Monday to be tested," Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards stated in a press release this morning.
Direct contact was defined as being within six feet of an infected individual for more than 15 minutes.
"The results of the testing are on-going and the county doesn't have any additional information at this time," continued Richards statement.
Its unknown at the time of press if the courthouse's closure will extend into next week.