Nadine Betsy Hernandez, 34, was arrested early Saturday morning by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding charge originating from another jurisdiction. According to jail records, Hernandez was taken into custody on April 11, 2026, and officially booked into the Kaufman County facility...
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 34-Year-Old on Out-of-State Warrant
Local Arrest Details
Nadine Betsy Hernandez, 34, was arrested early Saturday morning by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding charge originating from another jurisdiction. According to jail records, Hernandez was taken into custody on April 11, 2026, and officially booked into the Kaufman County facility at 2:00 a.m.
The primary charge listed against Hernandez is Accessory to a Capital Felony. This charge was filed by an out-of-state agency, leading to her apprehension by local law enforcement officers in Kaufman. At the time of this report, the total bail amount for the charge has not been set.
Hernandez remains in custody at the Kaufman County jail, where she is being held in housing location C1H-01. As the case involves an out-of-state warrant, coordination between the charging agency and local authorities is expected to continue as the legal process moves forward. No further details regarding the nature of the alleged capital felony or the originating state were immediately released by officials.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Record
Name Nadine Betsy Hernandez
Age 34
Date of Birth 08-17-1991
Physical Description Height: 5'02", Weight: 135 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black
Booking Date April 11, 2026
Admit Time 2:00 AM
Housing Location C1H-01
Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO
Primary Arresting Agency Kaufman Co SO
Total Charges 1
Total Bond Not set
Charges
Charge: ACCESSORY TO CAPITAL FELONY
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: Other (Out of State)
Offense Date: 04-10-2026