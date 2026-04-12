Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 34-Year-Old on Out-of-State Warrant

Nadine Betsy Hernandez, 34, was arrested early Saturday morning by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding charge originating from another jurisdiction. According to jail records, Hernandez was taken into custody on April 11, 2026, and officially booked into the Kaufman County facility...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 34-Year-Old on Out-of-State Warrant

Local Arrest Details

Nadine Betsy Hernandez, 34, was arrested early Saturday morning by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding charge originating from another jurisdiction. According to jail records, Hernandez was taken into custody on April 11, 2026, and officially booked into the Kaufman County facility at 2:00 a.m.

The primary charge listed against Hernandez is Accessory to a Capital Felony. This charge was filed by an out-of-state agency, leading to her apprehension by local law enforcement officers in Kaufman. At the time of this report, the total bail amount for the charge has not been set.

Hernandez remains in custody at the Kaufman County jail, where she is being held in housing location C1H-01. As the case involves an out-of-state warrant, coordination between the charging agency and local authorities is expected to continue as the legal process moves forward. No further details regarding the nature of the alleged capital felony or the originating state were immediately released by officials.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name Nadine Betsy Hernandez

Age 34

Date of Birth 08-17-1991

Physical Description Height: 5'02", Weight: 135 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date April 11, 2026

Admit Time 2:00 AM

Housing Location C1H-01

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency Kaufman Co SO

Total Charges 1

Total Bond Not set

Charges

Charge: ACCESSORY TO CAPITAL FELONY

Bond: Not set

Charging Agency: Other (Out of State)

Offense Date: 04-10-2026