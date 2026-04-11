Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Local Man on Registration Charge

Andrew Story Weatherly, 50, of Kaufman, was arrested on April 10, 2026, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, Weatherly was taken into custody at approximately 8:01 a.m. The ...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Local Man on Registration Charge

Andrew Story Weatherly, 50, of Kaufman, was arrested on April 10, 2026, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, Weatherly was taken into custody at approximately 8:01 a.m.

The primary charge filed against Weatherly is "Sex Offenders Duty to Register 10 Years." This specific charge relates to the legal obligation of registered sex offenders to maintain updated information with local law enforcement agencies as mandated by state law.

Following his arrest, Weatherly was processed by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. As of the time of the booking, the total bail amount for the charge was not set. There were no additional charges filed at the time of his admission to the facility.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office remains the primary agency overseeing the investigation and the booking process. Weatherly remains in custody at the Kaufman County facility, pending further legal proceedings regarding his registration status.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Details

Name ANDREW STORY WEATHERLY

Age 50

Date of Birth 04-02-1976

Physical Description Height: 6'00", Weight: 215 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Brown

Booking Date April 10, 2026

Admit Time 8:01 AM

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency Kaufman Co SO Kaufman - TX1290000 Total

Charges 1

Total Bond Not set

Charges

Charge: Sex Offenders Duty to Register 10 Years

Bond: Not set

Charging Agency: Kaufman Co SO Kaufman

Offense Date: 04-10-2026