KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Commissioners' Court approved a request from Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers to seek grant funding to purchase new night vision goggles for the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
The request was made and approved during a regularly-scheduled meeting of the commissioners' court on Tuesday morning.
With approval, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office will now seek a grant to fund the purchase of seven new night vision goggles for the SWAT team through the Homeland Security Grant Fund.
If the grant request is approved, Beavers says the SWAT team will then have access to 12 pairs of night vision goggles.
Beavers had previously sought funding through the Homeland Security Grant Fund on two other occasions for department equipment and, with new funding made available, has sought a third request.
The Kaufman County Commissioners' Court also approved an inter-local agreement between the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and the Forney Independent School District to provide dispatch services for the district's new police department.
The dispatch agreement is through June 30, 2021, unless extended upon written consent. There is also no charge associated for dispatch services.
The inter-local agreement also provides for police information technology services such as TCIC/NCIC criminal database queries, and detention services.