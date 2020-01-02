KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of east Texas, including Kaufman County, until 7 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020.
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be less than one-quarter mile creating poor driving conditions, according to the NWS.
"If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you," stated the NWS.
The advisory covers portions of Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Henderson, Navarro, Freestone, Anderson, Limestone, Leon, and Robertson Counties.