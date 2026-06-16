Kemp Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Following Domestic Disturbance

Justin Ray Hogg, 35, was arrested on June 15, 2026, on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The arrest was made by the Kemp Police Department following an incident that occurred earlier that same day.According to jail records, Hogg was taken into custody and subsequently book...

Kemp Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Following Domestic Disturbance

Justin Ray Hogg, 35, was arrested on June 15, 2026, on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The arrest was made by the Kemp Police Department following an incident that occurred earlier that same day.

Arrest Details and Charges

According to jail records, Hogg was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office facility at 7:50 p.m. In addition to the primary charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, Hogg is also facing a charge of interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Both charges originated from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office in Canton.

Total bail was set at $8,500.00 for the two charges, consisting of a $5,000.00 surety bond for the assault charge and a $3,500.00 surety bond for the interference charge.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name JUSTIN RAY HOGG

Age 35

Booking Date June 15, 2026

Admit Time 7:50 PM

Primary Arresting Agency KEMP PD - TX1290300

Total Charges 2

Total Bond $8,500.00

Charges

Charge: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

Bond: $5,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: VAN ZANDT CO SO CANTON

Offense Date: 06-15-2026



Charge: INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE

Bond: $3,500.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: VAN ZANDT CO SO CANTON

Offense Date: 06-15-2026

