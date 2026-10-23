Local Blood Drive Aims to Bolster Regional Supply This Saturday

Forney residents have an opportunity to support regional healthcare needs this weekend as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts a community blood drive. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will take place in the church gymnasium located at 8200 ...

Local Blood Drive Aims to Bolster Regional Supply This Saturday

Community invited to support life-saving efforts at FM 741 location

Forney residents have an opportunity to support regional healthcare needs this weekend as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts a community blood drive. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will take place in the church gymnasium located at 8200 FM 741. Organizers are encouraging community members to participate, noting that the demand for blood products remains a constant necessity for hospitals in the area. Robin Zollinger, the blood drive coordinator, emphasized the impact of the initiative. Zollinger stated that residents can change someone's life with the selfless act of donating blood. The American Red Cross will manage the collection process. To ensure a smooth experience and to minimize wait times, officials recommend that donors schedule an appointment in advance.

How to participate

There are several ways to register for the upcoming drive: * Online: Visit the official American Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org to select a time slot. * Phone: Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to speak with a representative. * Digital Registration: Attendees may scan the provided QR code on event materials to access the registration portal directly from their mobile devices. The drive serves as a vital touchpoint for local residents to contribute to the public health infrastructure of Kaufman County. Organizers hope for a strong turnout to ensure that local blood banks are well-stocked heading into the late autumn season.