Local Blood Drive Aims to Bolster Regional Supply This Saturday

Published: October 23, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Local Blood Drive Aims to Bolster Regional Supply This Saturday

Forney residents have an opportunity to support regional healthcare needs this weekend as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts a community blood drive. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will take place in the church gymnasium located at 8200 ...

Local Blood Drive Aims to Bolster Regional Supply This Saturday

Community invited to support life-saving efforts at FM 741 location

Forney residents have an opportunity to support regional healthcare needs this weekend as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts a community blood drive. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will take place in the church gymnasium located at 8200 FM 741. Organizers are encouraging community members to participate, noting that the demand for blood products remains a constant necessity for hospitals in the area. Robin Zollinger, the blood drive coordinator, emphasized the impact of the initiative. Zollinger stated that residents can change someone's life with the selfless act of donating blood. The American Red Cross will manage the collection process. To ensure a smooth experience and to minimize wait times, officials recommend that donors schedule an appointment in advance.

How to participate

There are several ways to register for the upcoming drive: * Online: Visit the official American Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org to select a time slot. * Phone: Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to speak with a representative. * Digital Registration: Attendees may scan the provided QR code on event materials to access the registration portal directly from their mobile devices. The drive serves as a vital touchpoint for local residents to contribute to the public health infrastructure of Kaufman County. Organizers hope for a strong turnout to ensure that local blood banks are well-stocked heading into the late autumn season.

Related Articles

Tragedy in Van Zandt County: Deputy Killed, Officer Injured During Warrant Service
Tragedy in Van Zandt County: Deputy Killed, Officer Injured During Warrant Service

Tragedy in Van Zandt County: Deputy Killed, Officer Injured During Warrant Service

On the night of Tuesday, October 20, 2026, a routine warrant service in Van Zandt County escalated into a fatal confrontation. At approximately 10:00 P.M., deputies from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office were assisting the Canton Police Department at a residence located in the 4300 block of Stat...

October 22, 2026 Read More
Tragedy in Van Zandt County: Mother and Four Children Die in Overnight House Fire
Tragedy in Van Zandt County: Mother and Four Children Die in Overnight House Fire

Tragedy in Van Zandt County: Mother and Four Children Die in Overnight House Fire

A quiet neighborhood near the intersection of Van Zandt County Road 4127 and 4128 was shattered early Wednesday morning when a residential fire claimed the lives of a mother and her four young children. The incident has left the surrounding community in shock as authorities work to piece together th...

October 22, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Resident Arrested on Burglary and Theft Charges
Kaufman County Resident Arrested on Burglary and Theft Charges

Kaufman County Resident Arrested on Burglary and Theft Charges

Cheri Kerley, 45, of Kaufman, was arrested on October 17, 2026, on charges of burglary of a building and theft of materials, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.Kerley was booked into the Kaufman County jail at 11:49 a.m. following the alleged incide...

October 20, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Early Voting Begins! How to Vote and Where
Kaufman County Early Voting Begins! How to Vote and Where

Kaufman County Early Voting Begins! How to Vote and Where

October 19, 2026 Read More
Kaufman Police and Texas Rangers Investigate Death on Elizabeth Street
Kaufman Police and Texas Rangers Investigate Death on Elizabeth Street

Kaufman Police and Texas Rangers Investigate Death on Elizabeth Street

KAUFMAN, Texas – Local authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 74-year-old man discovered at a residence in Kaufman earlier this week. The Kaufman Police Department, currently assisted by the Texas Rangers, arrived at a home on Elizabeth Street on Sept. 30 f...

October 14, 2026 Read More
Child Hospitalized Following Saturday Evening Collision in Forney
Child Hospitalized Following Saturday Evening Collision in Forney

Child Hospitalized Following Saturday Evening Collision in Forney

FORNEY, Texas — A child was transported to a medical facility by air ambulance Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in a residential neighborhood. Emergency personnel from the Forney Police Department, the Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to the 1100 block of Flamingo ...

October 13, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×