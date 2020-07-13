ROCKWALL, Texas — UPDATE — 11-year-old Nathan has been located, according to an update from police.
ORIGINAL — The Rockwall Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old runaway, the department announced Monday morning.
11-year-old Nathan was last seen in the Chandler's Landing neighborhood around 8 a.m., according to the department.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt, white shorts and black slides. He is described as approximately 5 feet tall and 95 pounds.
Anyone with information on Nathan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockwall Police Department dispatch at (972) 771-7724 or 911.