MABANK, Texas — A Mabank woman has self-quarantined herself in China, now 18 days as of Thursday, amid a coronavirus outbreak and says she is unable to travel due to her passport being stolen.
Ashely Jenkins took to Facebook yesterday morning seeking help. She had traveled to China to teach students English.
"I'm stuck in China I have tried to get help for 17 days," Jenkins said in saying the U.S. Embassy and China have not helped her in her plight to return to the United States.
"My passport and phone were stolen from me before this whole coronavirus got so crazy," she said.
"I am by myself 24/7, just trying to research, just trying to see what's going on," she said.
Her nearest major city was Shanghai but she says now, individuals aren't able to leave the city. She is now trying to reach Hong Kong — a 14-hour train ride. Unfortunately, she's unable to make the trip due to her passport being stolen despite a police report noting the theft.
"Im out of options, I do not know what to do at this point," she said. "I am really trying to stay positive."
A spokesperson from Congressman Lance Gooden's Office told NBC DFW they are looking into the matter.