MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers, Kozmo.
"It should be noted that our K9s are members of the MPD family," read a statement from the Mesquite Police Department on Monday morning. "Kozmo was an amazing and loyal dog who gave his life in the performance of his duties. We ask everyone to keep all of our officers in their thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss."
At approximately 2:39 a.m., on Monday, April 26, 2021, the Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to assist the Balch Springs Police Department in the pursuit of multiple aggravated robbery suspects who fled from police.
During the pursuit, police officers deployed spike strips and disabled the suspect vehicle near Burton Road and Interstate Highway 635. There, the suspects fled on foot into a wooded area adjacent to the highway.
"During the foot pursuit, MPD K-9 Kozmo, Badge #1191 was utilized to track the suspects," stated the department. "The suspects were eventually located and taken into custody, but K-9 Kozmo was not located until approximately 4:13 A.M."
After an extensive search, according to police, K-9 Kozmo was located and found to be deceased.
Authorities have ordered a necropsy and other testing to determine K-9 Kozmo's manner of death.
A memorial service will be held for K-9 Kozmo with additional details being released by the department as they become available.