MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is seeking the public's assistance locating a missing man with special needs who was last seen on Thursday.
21-year-old Dustin Bryant was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the 2500 block of Comfort Drive.
"Bryant is a special needs individual with the mental capacity of an 11-12 year old child," stated the Mesquite Police Department.
He is described as approximately 5'6" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Nike Hoodie with white shoes.
Bryant is also believed to be clean shaven at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 285-6336, or Detective Smith at (972) 216-6291.