MESQUITE, Texas — A Mesquite resident tested positive for COVID-19, the Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) announced.
"The resident is in self-isolation," read a statement from the City of Mesquite. "In the interest of the resident’s privacy, this is the only information being released at this time."
On Wednesday morning, Dallas County health officials announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 — bringing the county's total to 39. County health officials say five of the new cases are linked to community transmission but, did not specify how the Mesquite case was transmitted.
"The City of Mesquite’s first responders, City Council and management are working with state and local agencies to support the protection of public health in the community," continued the statement from the City of Mesquite.
As of the last update from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Kaufman County did not report any positive cases of COVID-19.