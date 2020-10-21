KAUFMAN, Texas — Early voting numbers in Kaufman County are up 33% in the first week of early voting compared to four years ago according to election officials.
19,688 voters have shown up in person at six polling locations officials say, compared to 14,836 who showed up during the first week in 2016.
The Forney sub courthouse has led with the greatest number of voters each day with 5,486 voting during the first week. New early voting polling locations at Forney ISD Administration building and Trinity Family Church in Talty have welcomed over 4,800 voters combined.
The county has also received a substantial amount of mail in ballots returned and those not wanting to take any chances, have shown up in person with their mail in ballots.
According to county election officials 4,029 ballots were requested and mailed out.
“2,249 have been returned by mail or hand delivery as of this moment,” Teressa Floyd, who overseas the county’s election department tells inForney.com today. “Over 200 have been cancelled at polling locations to vote in person.”
According to elections officials statewide, more absentee voters are showing up in person to ensure that their vote is counted, rather than depend on the mail.
“Statewide we are seeing evidence that many voters don’t want to chance their ballots getting lost in the mail and have decided to show up in person,” says Kaufman county-based election attorney, Elizabeth Alvarez.
“It is totally up to the voter, up until election day, to choose to vote in person if they want to, even if they have already requested a ballot by mail.” Alvarez says. “However, it is extremely important that voters understand that they will not be permitted to cast a regular ballot in person if they have not cancelled their ballot by mail, unless they bring it with them and turn into the judge or clerk at the polling location. If you don’t bring your mail ballot with you, you will be asked to vote provisionally.”
This weekend is the first and only weekend polling locations will be open in Kaufman County. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Next week, October 26-30, the final week of early voting, all polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.