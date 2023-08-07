ABLES SPRINGS, Texas — Multiple area fire departments responded to a large lumber yard fire in the Ables Springs area of Kaufman County Monday morning.
Around 9:42 a.m., on August 7, 2023, the Ables Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to the lumber yard in the 25000 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 429 at County Road 355.
Multiple area fire departments and county assets responded to the fire including the Terrell Fire Department, Terrell Volunteer Fire Department, Kaufman Fire Department, Elmo Fire Department, College Mound Fire Department, Tawakoni South Volunteer Fire Department, Union Valley Fire Department, Scurry Fire Department, Rockwall Fire Department, Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office, and Kaufman County Emergency Management.
Though originally toned as a grass fire, Ables Springs Fire Department personnel say it was quickly upgraded to a structure fire due to the address and known contents on the land and surrounding structures.
"Our department arrived on scene and started an attack line and quickly began calling mutual aid and resources," stated the department. "The fire was contained to the property and there were no injuries."
Additional assets from Terrell also responded, including the city's fire marshal, emergency management coordinator, and a tractor grader.
The fire, according to area departments, was contained to the lumber yard site and caused significant damage to two structures on the property.
"I'd like to first thank our ASFD firefighters for not only their hard work and dedication, but also for leaving their homes and jobs to come help fight this fire," continued the statement from the department. "We had 14 members on scene throughout the day. I'd also like to thank the many, many departments and county personnel that showed up and helped us contain this fire and keep the neighboring homes safe."
Ables Springs Fire Department personnel will be on site monitoring the location all night and will assess the situation in the morning.