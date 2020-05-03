TERRELL, Texas — Multiple fire departments and local and state agencies are working a large mulch pile fire in northern Kaufman County — which is expected to burn, at minimum, for several more hours and possibly overnight.
The fire was initially called in around 10 a.m. off County Road 245 near Club Lake in the Poetry and north Terrell area.
As of a 2 p.m. update, Kaufman County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Howie tells inForney.com the fire is currently burning an approximate 20-foot tall mulch pile that is about three-quarters to an acre in size.
Firefighters main concern is containment of the fire and preventing the spread to an approximate 20 acres of similarly-sized mulch piles.
Howie says the fire, as of about 2 p.m., wasn't burning as active as it was this morning but it continues to openly burn.
According to Howie, there are about 50 to 60 firefighters on scene from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department, Ables Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Elmo Volunteer Fire Department, College Mound Volunteer Fire Department, Union Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Kaufman Fire Department, and Forney Fire Department.
The Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management, Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and Precinct 1 and Precinct 3 Road and Bridge crews are also on scene.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is also enroute to conduct air monitoring and check compliance of the mulch operation.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, is also providing weather updates to firefighters on scene to forecast potential changes in fire behavior due to weather conditions.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office also deployed a drone to assist with fire operations.
Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.