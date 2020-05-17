MALAKOFF, Texas — The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, has confirmed damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado was observed in Malakoff during a field survey on Sunday.
As of their 1:05 p.m. update, the National Weather Serivce reported EF-1 damage on the west side of Malakoff with maximum winds of 100 miles per hour.
"We will have more information on path length and width later today, but it was not a very wide tornado," stated the National Weather Service.
Damage was reported at the Cedar Lake Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on State Highway 31 and the nearby M Propane business was completely destroyed, leaving only a slab and rubble, among other damage reports.
No injuries were reported in Malakoff, according to fire officials.
The damage in the Mabank area was from an east-to-west traveling EF-0 tornado, which is very rare, according to the National Weather Service and the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management.
Unrelated to the tornado damage, County Road 4084 in the Rosser area of southern Kaufman County is closed after a bridge washed out. Road repairs are expected to begin on Monday morning. More on that story, here.