SCURRY, Texas — No injuries were reported after a major crash Sunday evening on Farm-to-Market (FM) 148.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a vehicle was traveling southbound in the 8700 block of S Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 when it approached a curve in the road, left the roadway, and struck a tree.
The impact split the vehicle in half and caused other major damage to the vehicle.
Authorities say the driver was uninjured in the crash and refused additional medical treatment.
Two wreckers were requested to the scene to clear the vehicle debris.