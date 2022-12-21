KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — North Texas is under a Wind Chill Watch due to the possibility of "dangerously cold" wind chills as low as 15 below zero, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The Wind Chill Watch is in effect from Thursday morning until Friday morning as an arctic front arrives in North and Central Texas.
Wind chills will fall into the single digits across North Texas Thursday morning and Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Wind chills below zero are expected Thursday evening through Friday morning.
The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, states the NWS.
Some very light snow, or more likely flurries may occur briefly behind the front Thursday across Northeast Texas. No travel impacts are anticipated.
A hard freeze is expected Thursday night into Friday morning for nearly the entire region, which could result in damage to unprotected pipes and exterior faucets.
In addition, very gusty north winds with gusts reaching 35 to 45 mph will be possible by Thursday afternoon and continue through Thursday evening, before diminishing overnight into Friday morning.
The winds and sub-freezing temperatures will create wind chills from 5 to 15 degrees below zero across the entire region Thursday night into Friday morning.
Sub-freezing temperatures will persist through at least Christmas Eve.