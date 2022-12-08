KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County and state officials held a groundbreaking for a new Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Sub Station in northwest Kaufman County on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the new substation just west of the North Forney High School campus and north of Falcon Way.
Speakers for the event included Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers, County Commissioner Skeet Phillips, Pct. 2, and Forney ISD Board President Greg Pharris. Certificates from State Rep. Keith Bell and State Senator Ed Hall were also presented to the County.
"This new substation is more than just a facility," read a statement from the county. "It will enhance coverage for the Sheriff’s Office in this part of the County, and it will serve as a training facility for officers and students as well."
The Forney Independent School District generously donated the land to the County and have partnered with us to provide a curriculum and training for students interested in a career in law enforcement.