FORNEY, Texas — One person was airlifted and two others were injured in a reported head-on collision in Forney on Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on Farm-to-Market (FM) 740 near Markout Central.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy damage to the vehicles, closed the roadway, and requested a CareFlite medical helicopter and two ambulances.
One person was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas, in unknown condition. Two others were taken by ambulance to Children's Medical Center in Dallas. Their conditions are unknown.
Two vehicles were towed from the scene.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.