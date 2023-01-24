CANTON, Texas — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash near Canton on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m., on Saturday, January 21, 2023, on State Highway (SH) 243 five miles west of Canton, Texas.
According to preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling west on State Highway 243 when a 2019 Nissan Sentra entered attempted to turn right, or eastbound, onto SH 243 from County Road 2501. Investigators say the Nissan made a wide right turn, entering the westbound lane of travel, overcorrected back into the eastbound lane at the same time the Dodge attempted to avoid colliding into the Nissan.
The Dodge collided with the front right side of the Nissan and both vehicles came to a stop just south of SH 243.
The driver of the Nissan, identified by police as 42-year-old Jennifer L. Johnson of Canton, Texas, was reportedly not wearing her seat belt and ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene. Her passenger, a 44-year-old male, also of Canton, suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to CHRISTUS Hospital in Tyler, Texas.
The 37-year-old male driver of the Dodge and his 16-year-old male passenger, both of Kaufman, Texas, did not report any injuries, according to DPS.
The posted speed limit in the section of roadway is 70 miles per hour, according to the DPS report. Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.