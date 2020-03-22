POETRY, Texas — One person was killed in a side-by-side ATV crash in the Poetry-area of northern Kaufman County on Sunday night.
The crash was reported at approximately 6:19 p.m. in the 16000 block of County Road 255.
The side-by-side all terrain vehicle was traveling northwest on County Road 255 at a fast rate of speed when it lost control, swerved left, then right, and went into a side skid — at which point it overturned, Texas Department of Public Safety staff Sergeant Kyle Bradford told inForney.com, citing preliminary crash investigation.
The passenger, a male in his early 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
The driver was reportedly uninjured.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department, CareFlite, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.