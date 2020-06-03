FORNEY, Texas — After mounting public pressure and questions about the legality of a curfew order issued by the Forney mayor last night, the city has agreed to allow a protest to be held in downtown Forney this Friday night as originally scheduled.
Protest organizer John Daniels tells inForney.com this evening that after lengthy discussions today between his attorney, Forney city manager Tony Carson and city attorney Jon Thatcher, that the city has agreed for the protest to be held from 6-8 pm on Friday.
“I am so proud that our city leaders have taken the time to listen today,” Daniels tells inForney.com. “We are looking forward to a peaceful protest.”
During last night’s city council meeting Mayor Mary Penn announced that she had unilaterally signed an emergency disaster declaration that imposed a curfew for the downtown area of Forney effective at 7 pm on Friday. Daniel’s said the order was intended to cancel his protest.
The City of Forney has not updated the order as of press time.
This is a developing story.