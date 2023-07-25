FORNEY, Texas — Representative Keith Bell is proud to announce the successful creation of the 3rd District Court, also known as the 489TH Judicial District Court, in Kaufman County, a significant achievement that will enhance the local judicial system and improve access to justice for county residents.
This milestone was made possible through the passage of House Bill 3474, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on June 13, 2023.
Representative Bell has been a strong advocate for the establishment of the 489TH Judicial District Court, recognizing the urgent need to address the growing caseload and ensure the efficient administration of justice. His unwavering commitment to this cause has culminated in the successful passage of HB 3474, the court's omnibus bill, through his dedicated work with his colleagues in the Texas Legislature.
"I look forward to the Governor appointing a highly qualified judge who will preside over the court with integrity and impartiality. This judge will play a crucial role in upholding justice, ensuring that the rights of all individuals are protected and that our community benefits from a fair and efficient judicial process," said Representative Bell.
Kaufman County Administrative District Judge Casey Blair said, "The new District Court is a testament to our commitment to an efficient legal system. This will help expedite trials, reduce waiting times, and keep the wheels of justice in motion. This new Court will play a pivotal role in ensuring that every citizen has access to a fair and timely resolution of their legal matters and ensure the seamless flow of justice throughout the county. I would like to thank Representative Bell and all of our local Kaufman County leaders for their commitment to these fundamental principles of justice, fairness, and expediency.”
The creation of the 489TH Judicial District Court marks a significant advancement for Kaufman County's justice system. This new court will help to alleviate the burden on the two other existing district courts, allowing for a more expedient and effective resolution of cases. The 489TH Judicial District Court will contribute to the fair and timely administration of justice, fostering a stronger and more accessible legal system for all residents of Kaufman County.
The creation date for the 3rd Judicial District Court in Kaufman County is September 1, 2023