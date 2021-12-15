TERRELL, Texas — Retiring Emergency Services District (ESD) #3 Board President Harvey Chitty was recognized by member firefighters and community members at his final board meeting — this after serving 16 years on the board.
In recognition of his years of service, the four member fire departments commissioned a plaque which was presented to Harvey during last night's board meeting.
"Many don't know much about the ESD beyond it being one more charge on your annual property tax statement," read a statement from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department. "But, to the ESD #3 fire departments, the ESD represents the lion's share of our annual funding and the reason why we have been able to consistently improve the service we provide our residents and visitors."
"The ESD commissioners volunteer their time to attend monthly meetings, review reports and documents, attend required training courses, and more to keep the ESD running and to ensure good stewardship of your tax dollars."
"For more than 16 years, from a time when the departments operated on shoestring budgets to today, when we have modern apparatus and daytime staffing, Harvey has been a fair, calm, and determined voice on the ESD board. He leaves big shoes to fill!" continued the statement.