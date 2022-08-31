SEAGOVILLE, Texas — A SILVER Alert has been issued for a missing elderly Seagoville man.
The alert, issued at 10:45 p.m., on August 31, 2022, states 70-year-old Dan Storey was last seen in the 1400 block of May Road Circle in Seagoville, Texas, at 8 a.m. earlier today.
Storey is described in the alert as a white male with gray hair, blue eyes, approximately 172 pounds, approximately 5'11", and was last seen wearing a green shirt with white khaki pants.
Storey is believed to be driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Texas license plate No. RWB7554.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seagoville Police Department at (972) 287-1111 or 911.