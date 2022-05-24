TERRELL, Texas — A Terrell man was killed in a three-vehicle major crash in Rockwall on Tuesday afternoon.
Just after 5 p.m., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Rockwall Police Department responded to reports of a major crash on State Highway (SH) 276 east of Rochelle Road.
Deputies with the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene first and determined one driver was deceased.
According to the Rockwall Police Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler towing a trailer, a sport utility vehicle, and a passenger car. One patient from the SUV was flown by air ambulance to an area hospital and the driver of the 18-wheeler was transported by ground ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.
The driver of the passenger car, identified by police as 27-year-old Grayson Davis of Terrell, Texas, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Rockwall Police Department's Traffic Division is investigating the cause of the crash.