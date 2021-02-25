TERRELL, Texas — Terrell native and two-time Super Bowl winner Darrius Johnson has died at the age of 47, family, friends, and former colleagues confirmed Thursday.
After graduating Terrell High School, Johnson went on to play defensive back and punt returner for the Oklahoma University Sooners from 1992 until 1995.
He was selected in the fourth round of the 1996 draft by the Denver Broncos where he would go on to play 61 games and win two Super Bowls before the age of 26. In 2003, he briefly played for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Johnson was hospitalized earlier this week with what family described as an old football-related injury to his kidney and was transferred to Hugley Texas Health in Fort Worth, Texas.
Johnson was remembered by friends, family, and former colleagues on social media as smart, competitive, athletic, a mentor to his peers, and a leader.
Sooner Nation, we lost a great one this morning in Darrius Johnson. DJ played corner for the Sooners from 92-95. He went on to play in the NFL for 5 seasons & won 2 Super Bowls with the Broncos. DJ was a great friend, great teammate & an even better brother. Love ya DJ! 🙏— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) February 25, 2021