FORNEY, Texas (September 5, 2023) — Trinity River Media LLC, a leading publisher of local news websites, announced it has acquired inForney.com, the most-read online news publication in Kaufman County, Texas.
The former publisher of inForney has moved on to pursue new opportunities and, with the acquisition, Trinity Media River LLC has named a familiar face as its publisher moving forward — Mathew Richards.
Richards originally founded and launched inForney.com in 2012 and quickly grew it into the county's most-read online publication before a sale to Western Media LLC in late 2017.
"I'm excited to return as publisher of inForney.com with Trinity River Media's partnership and commitment to continue delivering trusted journalism and local news to Kaufman County," stated Richards. "The commitment to our local community and providing journalism to our community members is the foundation on which inForney.com was developed."
With the announcement, Trinity River Media says Mandy Hood will remain on staff as inForney.com's long-standing Advertising Director and William Busby will join the team as a field reporter.
“We will continue to cover local government, schools, business, events, late-breaking news, and in-depth investigative and watchdog reporting on important issues facing the community," stated Richards. "To that end, I'm looking forward to continuing to build relationships with our community partners, local governments, school districts, and our elected officials.
New products have already been launched to accommodate local advertisers including new, low-cost banner advertising options for small businesses and a new and exciting local deals, promotions, and coupons mailing list. For advertising inquiries, availability, and rates, see inForney.com's advertising page, here.
inForney.com is also looking for local community contributors for local news and high school sports. This includes high school students hopeful for a future in journalism/media in or out of high school programs seeking bylines, mentorship, and real-world experience in a fast-paced news environment in one of the nation's fastest growing counties.