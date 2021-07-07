COLLEGE MOUND, Texas — A blaze that partially destroyed a Kaufman County-area home on Tuesday night also claimed the lives of two dogs, according to fire officials.
At approximately 7:10 p.m., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the Kaufman Fire Department and College Mound Fire Department were dispatched to a residential structure fire at Pea Ridge Road and Farm-to-Market (FM) 2727.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported a single-story structure showing heavy fire which had already consumed approximately half of the home.
"Firefighters battled the blaze and were able to prevent the fire from destroying the rest of the home," read a statement from the College Mound Fire Department. "Sadly at least two dogs in the home did not survive."
According to the department, the resident was visiting nearby family when the fire broke out. There were no reported injuries to persons or firefighters.
Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative responded and secured a downed power line, the American Red Cross responded to assist the needs of the displaced residents, and CareFlite responded to check on the resident and scene standby.
The Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.