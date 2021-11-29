FORNEY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is conducting a study of the Interstate 20 (I-20) corridor across Texas — 635 miles from its interchange with I-10 in West Texas to the Texas/Louisiana state line in East Texas.
TxDOT is requesting stakeholder opinions on the prioritization of future improvements to the corridor, a travel survey, and provides an option for motorists to pinpoint specific areas of concern.
"The I-20 Corridor Study is critical to maintaining both a regional and national transportation system that is safe, efficient and responsive to future growth," states the agency.
I-20 was originally approved by the Texas State Highway Commission in 1962, stretches 635 miles, includes 1,377 bridges and 101 interchanges in the State of Texas. Nearly 32% of the state's population, or 9.6 million Texans, lives near I-20.
"I-20 is an important and diverse corridor across the state," according to TxDOT. "It connects Texas and the U.S. with oil and gas in the Permian Basin, the DFW Metroplex, the agricultural industry through the state and the logging industry in East Texas."
Potential improvements to the I-20 corridor will be identified in collaboration with the stakeholders and public by analyzing multiple elements, such as:
- Safety conditions
- Existing infrastructure conditions
- Congestion and capacity needs
- Alternative routes and corridor resiliency
- Multimodal passenger and freight options
- Truck parking locations
- Traffic operations and Intelligent Transportation Systems
- Frontage road connectivity and continuity
- Funding mechanisms and financing strategies
- Compatibility with adjacent uses and future growth trends
The survey period ends December 10, 2021. To take the survey, and review additional information, visit the Texas Department of Transportation's website, here: https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/statewide/i20-corridor-study.html
I-20 Corridor Study survey by inForney.com on Scribd